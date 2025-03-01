Left Menu

Turkey Reaffirms Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Turkey's foreign minister will propose hosting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to European leaders, emphasizing Ankara's support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Turkey seeks to pave a path towards stability and prosperity while maintaining its diplomatic stance amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:30 IST
Turkey Reaffirms Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister is set to reinforce Ankara's proposal to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia during a European leaders meeting in London. This initiative comes after Turkey's previous efforts in facilitating talks shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Turkish proposal aligns with Ankara's ongoing call for a ceasefire and support for a U.S. initiative aimed at resolving the conflict, following a recent disagreement between the Ukrainian and U.S presidents. Minister Hakan Fidan will update European leaders on Turkey's endeavors to establish a 'fair and lasting peace' while affirming its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Turkey, which has maintained favorable relations with both Ukraine and Russia, has provided military support to Kyiv and stood against Western sanctions on Moscow. President Zelenskiy recognized Turkey as a vital security ally for Ukraine. Meanwhile, diplomatic meetings continue, including dialogues between U.S. and Russian envoys in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025