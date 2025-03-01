Turkey Reaffirms Role in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Turkey's foreign minister is set to reinforce Ankara's proposal to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia during a European leaders meeting in London. This initiative comes after Turkey's previous efforts in facilitating talks shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Turkish proposal aligns with Ankara's ongoing call for a ceasefire and support for a U.S. initiative aimed at resolving the conflict, following a recent disagreement between the Ukrainian and U.S presidents. Minister Hakan Fidan will update European leaders on Turkey's endeavors to establish a 'fair and lasting peace' while affirming its commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Turkey, which has maintained favorable relations with both Ukraine and Russia, has provided military support to Kyiv and stood against Western sanctions on Moscow. President Zelenskiy recognized Turkey as a vital security ally for Ukraine. Meanwhile, diplomatic meetings continue, including dialogues between U.S. and Russian envoys in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)