In a notable international development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has criticized European nations for allegedly extending the Ukrainian war, while praising former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to cease hostilities. Lavrov emphasized the complex dynamics between Russian and American interests.

Meanwhile, Syria sees a dramatic shift as Russian bases adapt to new realities amid the departure of President Bashar al-Assad, allowing former rebels to control significant military points. This comes amid escalating scrutiny of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob over alleged corruption during his leadership.

In Germany, talks among potential coalition parties reveal a focus on creating substantial funds for defense and infrastructure to boost national stability. Additionally, Israel's cessation of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Norway's continuance in supplying the U.S. Navy, American aid cuts, and Ukraine's ongoing conflict highlight the complexities of current geopolitical affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)