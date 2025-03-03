Left Menu

Assam CM Alleges Congress MP's Involvement in 'Cash-for-Job' Scandal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's silence on receiving wedding gifts from the prime accused in the 'cash-for-job' scam indicates corruption. Sarma stated intentions to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the high court's stay on suspensions related to the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:40 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming his silence on receiving wedding gifts from the 'cash-for-job' scam's prime accused makes a clear case of corruption.

Speaking during a discussion on Justice (retd) B K Sharma Commission's report in the Assam Assembly, Sarma announced the state government's plans to move the Supreme Court to overturn the Gauhati High Court's stay on suspending implicated officers.

The commission's findings, presented in the assembly, revealed that the scam's main accused Rakesh Kumar Paul allegedly gifted jewellery to Gaurav Gogoi. The CM demanded a Congress apology for the injustice inflicted on Assam's youth, describing the act as historically unparalleled in gravity.

