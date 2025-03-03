Left Menu

Tragic Deaths in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Police Investigate

A man in Kerala, suspected of suicide, and a woman in Tamil Nadu, believed to be murder, were found dead. Police investigations are underway across state lines following the discoveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:02 IST
Tragic Deaths in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Police Investigate
Krishnakumar
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man was discovered dead from a gunshot near his home in Palakkad, Kerala, on Monday morning, according to police statements.

The police suspect Krishnakumar committed suicide using an air gun outside his residence, within Mangalam Dam police station limits.

Concurrently, his wife Sangeetha's body was found in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and is under investigation for suspected murder. Officers confirmed a close-range shot, and her body is at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025