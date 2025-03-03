Tragic Deaths in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Police Investigate
A man in Kerala, suspected of suicide, and a woman in Tamil Nadu, believed to be murder, were found dead. Police investigations are underway across state lines following the discoveries.
- India
A 52-year-old man was discovered dead from a gunshot near his home in Palakkad, Kerala, on Monday morning, according to police statements.
The police suspect Krishnakumar committed suicide using an air gun outside his residence, within Mangalam Dam police station limits.
Concurrently, his wife Sangeetha's body was found in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and is under investigation for suspected murder. Officers confirmed a close-range shot, and her body is at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.
