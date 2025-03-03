Left Menu

Mystery Explosion Rocks Syria's Deir el-Zor

An explosion in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zor region claimed three lives and injured 20 others, as reported by the state news agency. The cause of the blast remains unknown, prompting concerns and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:00 IST
Mystery Explosion Rocks Syria's Deir el-Zor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An explosion in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zor region left three dead and 20 injured, according to the state's news agency on Monday.

The blast's cause, as yet unidentified, has sparked both fear and inquiries.

This incident underscores the volatility in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025