Mystery Explosion Rocks Syria's Deir el-Zor
An explosion in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zor region claimed three lives and injured 20 others, as reported by the state news agency. The cause of the blast remains unknown, prompting concerns and investigations.
An explosion in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zor region left three dead and 20 injured, according to the state's news agency on Monday.
The blast's cause, as yet unidentified, has sparked both fear and inquiries.
This incident underscores the volatility in the war-torn region.
