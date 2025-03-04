Left Menu

Belgium Boosts Defense Budget to Meet NATO Obligations

The Belgian government plans to increase its defense spending by 4 billion euros, aiming to reach 2% of GDP. This is part of efforts to meet NATO requirements. Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Defence Minister Theo Francken are spearheading the initiative, targeting implementation by June 24.

The Belgian government is set to bolster its defense budget by an additional 4 billion euros in the forthcoming months, according to the defense ministry's statement on Tuesday. This development aligns with a report from the Belgian newspaper De Tijd that referenced Prime Minister Bart De Wever's intentions.

The boost in spending is projected to lift Belgium's defense expenditure to 2% of its GDP this year, fulfilling the minimum threshold agreed upon by NATO allies. Defence Minister Theo Francken is scheduled to propose this increase at the next cabinet meeting on Friday, as confirmed by his spokesperson.

Despite the new government's initial plans to reach the 2% GDP benchmark by 2029, the proposal aims to expedite this target ahead of the NATO summit slated for June 24, according to De Tijd's report. Currently, Belgium's defense spending stands at around 1.3% of GDP, having never before achieved the 2% goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

