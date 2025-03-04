Daring Delhi Boutique Heist: How Juveniles and a Woman Pulled Off Rs 2 Crore Robbery

In a bold heist, two juveniles and a woman allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and other items from a boutique in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, local authorities reported.

An ex-employee of the boutique was allegedly involved, and the group used a tempo van, later traced by police, to execute the crime.

Thanks to a crucial lead from a partially revealed number plate, police identified and arrested the suspects, recovering all stolen items.

