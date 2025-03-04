Left Menu

Daring Delhi Boutique Heist: How Juveniles and a Woman Pulled Off Rs 2 Crore Robbery

Two juveniles and a woman orchestrated a heist in South Delhi, making off with Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and valuables. The police were able to crack the case by tracing a tempo van used in the crime and recovering the stolen items. The suspects have been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold heist, two juveniles and a woman allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and other items from a boutique in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, local authorities reported.

An ex-employee of the boutique was allegedly involved, and the group used a tempo van, later traced by police, to execute the crime.

Thanks to a crucial lead from a partially revealed number plate, police identified and arrested the suspects, recovering all stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

