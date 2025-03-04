Daring Delhi Boutique Heist: How Juveniles and a Woman Pulled Off Rs 2 Crore Robbery
Two juveniles and a woman orchestrated a heist in South Delhi, making off with Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and valuables. The police were able to crack the case by tracing a tempo van used in the crime and recovering the stolen items. The suspects have been apprehended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold heist, two juveniles and a woman allegedly robbed Rs 2 crore worth of bridal outfits and other items from a boutique in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, local authorities reported.
An ex-employee of the boutique was allegedly involved, and the group used a tempo van, later traced by police, to execute the crime.
Thanks to a crucial lead from a partially revealed number plate, police identified and arrested the suspects, recovering all stolen items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police Launches Probe Against Pakistan National Over Alleged Anti-India Activities
Bhopal Kicks Off 24th All India Police Water Sports Competition
Four persons killed, as many others injured after Maha Kumbh-bound SUV overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district: Police.
Heist in CBI’s Temporary Tripura Quarters Raises Eyebrows
Sambhal Unrest: Missing Persons Linked to Violence, Clarifies Police