CBI Seeks U.S. Cooperation on Bofors Scandal Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reached out to the United States via a judicial request to gather information from Michael Hershman, a private investigator connected to the infamous Bofors bribery case. Hershman, willing to share vital information with Indian authorities, claims that the investigation was obstructed during the Congress government's reign.

Hershman, leading the Fairfax Group, was involved at the behest of the Indian Finance Ministry in 1986 to probe money laundering and currency control violations, with his findings touching upon the Bofors deal. Despite communications with U.S. authorities, the CBI seeks further details through a Letter Rogatory, especially as Interpol's involvement proved unfruitful.

Initial allegations of the Bofors scandal emerged in 1987, asserting that bribes facilitated a defense contract with Sweden for field Howitzers. The scandal garnered significant political attention against the backdrop of Rajiv Gandhi's government. Though charges were ultimately quashed in 2005, the CBI continues to pursue the case, notably appealing further legal routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)