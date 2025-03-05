Rajasthan Man Arrested in Social Media Shopping Scam
Vikas Saini from Rajasthan's Dausa district was arrested for allegedly defrauding people through social media by advertising products like ladies kurtis but not delivering them after receiving payments. The police traced his location through a suspicious mobile number and identified multiple fraudulent bank transactions.
- Country:
- India
A man identified as Vikas Saini has been arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa district for allegedly defrauding people through social media advertisements without delivering the promised products, according to police reports.
Saini allegedly utilized platforms like Instagram to showcase photos and videos of ladies kurtis, enticing customers with attractive prices. The customers were then asked to pay upfront, but the products were never delivered, authorities said.
A cyber cell investigation led by Superintendent of Police, Sagar Rana, traced a suspicious mobile number to Saini. This number was connected to several fraudulent transactions across multiple bank accounts and wallets, prompting his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Social Media
- Scam
- Arrest
- Vikas Saini
- Ladies Kurtis
- Fraud
- Police
- Online Shopping
- Cheating
ALSO READ
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe
Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics
Investment Scam Uncovered: Rajendra Makwana Arrested in Fraud Case
Britain Closes Probe on Cum-Ex Tax Fraud: Final Penalty Issued
SEC's Probe into Adani Group: Alleged Fraud and Bribery Unveiled