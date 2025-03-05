Rajasthan Man Arrested in Social Media Shopping Scam

A man identified as Vikas Saini has been arrested in Rajasthan's Dausa district for allegedly defrauding people through social media advertisements without delivering the promised products, according to police reports.

Saini allegedly utilized platforms like Instagram to showcase photos and videos of ladies kurtis, enticing customers with attractive prices. The customers were then asked to pay upfront, but the products were never delivered, authorities said.

A cyber cell investigation led by Superintendent of Police, Sagar Rana, traced a suspicious mobile number to Saini. This number was connected to several fraudulent transactions across multiple bank accounts and wallets, prompting his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)