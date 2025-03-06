Left Menu

Netanyahu: Israel has 'expressed its position' to US on direct talks with Hamas

Updated: 06-03-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 01:49 IST
Israel has conveyed its position to the United States on direct talks with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

"Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas," Netanyahu's office said. The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with Hamas in a bid to secure the release of U.S. hostages still held in Gaza, two sources briefed on the conversations told Reuters.

