Left Menu

Rs 19.7 lakh IMFL seized from tempo in Palghar; 2 held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:39 IST
Rs 19.7 lakh IMFL seized from tempo in Palghar; 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued at Rs 19.7 lakh being transported illegally in a tempo in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

Two occupants of the tempo have been arrested, they said.

A police patrolling team spotted a tempo near Khambala on Wednesday and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion.

The police initially found the vehicle empty and its occupants claimed to be on way from Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jawhar division) Ganpat Pingle said.

Sensing something amiss, the police again checked the tempo thoroughly and found two cavities made at the bottom of the vehicle in which the IMFL was kept, he said.

The police seized the liquor of different brands, collectively valued at Rs 19,70,120, the official said.

The two vehicle occupants, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, were arrested and booked under the Prohibition Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025