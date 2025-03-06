Russian troops capture another village in eastern Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had taken the village of Andriivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
Russia's military for months has been reporting a slow but steady advance westward across the Donetsk region, capturing village after village.
