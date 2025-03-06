Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Putin, mending ties with US, names veteran diplomat Darchiev as new ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to the United States on Thursday to lead a rapprochement that has stunned Ukraine and European countries. The Foreign Ministry said last week Washington had given it the green light at a meeting between Russian and U.S. officials in Turkey to appoint Darchiev, who now serves as head of the ministry's North America department.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:51 IST
UPDATE 2-Putin, mending ties with US, names veteran diplomat Darchiev as new ambassador

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to the United States on Thursday to lead a rapprochement that has stunned Ukraine and European countries.

The Foreign Ministry said last week Washington had given it the green light at a meeting between Russian and U.S. officials in Turkey to appoint Darchiev, who now serves as head of the ministry's North America department. The six-hour meeting in Istanbul last Thursday, where the delegations worked to try to restore the normal functioning of their embassies after years of tit-for-tat expulsions, was the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries.

President Donald Trump has upended previous policy on the war in Ukraine, opening up bilateral talks with Moscow and pausing military aid to Kyiv after clashing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House last week. Russia has had no ambassador in Washington since last October when the previous envoy, Anatoly Antonov, left his post.

Darchiev, 64, has served two long spells in Russia's Washington embassy and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. Like other senior Russian diplomats, he has been known in recent years for strong public denunciations of the United States and the West. "Apparently, Washington will need time to get used to the fact that its hegemony is in the past, and will have to reckon with the national interests of Russia, which has its own sphere of influence and responsibility," he told Interfax in March 2022.

In a memoir, John J. Sullivan, a U.S. ambassador to Russia under then-President Joe Biden, described Darchiev becoming "visibly enraged" during a meeting at the foreign ministry in Moscow, over remarks by Biden, who called Putin a war criminal. "When I finished, he started screaming at me in a profane tirade that I should not come into the ministry with such a belligerent attitude," Sullivan wrote. Sullivan declined further comment on the events when contacted by Reuters, and Reuters was not able to reach Darchiev for his side of the story.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025