Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's view that the Ukraine conflict is a proxy war between the United States and Russia is in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's own assessment. "It's been very clear from the beginning that (U.S. President Donald Trump) views this as a protracted, stalemated conflict," Rubio told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

"And frankly, it's a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow agreed with Rubio's assessment and noted that Russia has said many times that the war was a conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led collective West.

