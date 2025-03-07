Three held for stealing electrical transformers in Palghar district

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing electrical transformers and claimed to have dismantled a gang specialising in such crimes, an official said on Friday.

Four electrical transformers, 620 kilograms of stolen copper and 20 litres of transformer oil have been recovered from the trio, identified as Obedulla Alam Tajmmul Hussain Khan (26), Anil Ambika Yadav (22) and Jaysingh Kishorilal Chavan (36), he said.

The gang was busted after cops began working on a complaint following a transformer theft on February 12 in the district, said senior inspector Samir Ahirrao of Crime Unit-II of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police, adding that Yadav and Chavan face many other cases.

