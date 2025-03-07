Zelenskiy and Ramaphosa Talks: A Pivotal Moment in Ukraine-South Africa Diplomacy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 10, aiming to drum up international support after the cessation of U.S. military aid. Ramaphosa's spokesperson confirmed the meeting amid South Africa's non-aligned stance in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Despite maintaining good relations with Russia, South Africa has abstained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and voting on related U.N. resolutions. The meeting is part of ongoing discussions between Ramaphosa, Putin, and Zelenskiy to craft a peace path in the Russia-Ukraine war, as stated by spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

Earlier accusations from the U.S. about South Africa supplying arms to Russia were unsubstantiated after an inquiry. Zelenskiy's visit comes as European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine amidst Trump's recent diplomatic maneuvers and the U.S.'s strategic shift on Ukraine aid.

