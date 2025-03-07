Punjab Police Avert Major Target Killing Plot, Arrests Linked to Babbar Khalsa

Punjab Police have successfully foiled a significant target killing plot devised by a Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module. On Friday, law enforcement officials announced the arrest of three individuals linked to the conspiracy.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that the module was operated by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh, known as Gopi Nawashehria, in collaboration with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. The arrests were part of a larger effort to dismantle the network involving global operatives.

Arms including two sophisticated pistols and two country-made firearms were seized during the operation. Further leads prompted police to apprehend the suspects in Jalandhar, where they intercepted and detained Jagroop Singh and Sukhjit Singh. The investigation aims to trace further connections within this orchestrated network.

(With inputs from agencies.)