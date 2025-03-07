Left Menu

Punjab Police Avert Major Target Killing Plot, Arrests Linked to Babbar Khalsa

Punjab Police thwarted a major target killing planned by the Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module with the arrest of three individuals. The operation was directed by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh, connected to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Arms and ammunition were recovered, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 07-03-2025 19:58 IST
Punjab Police have successfully foiled a significant target killing plot devised by a Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module. On Friday, law enforcement officials announced the arrest of three individuals linked to the conspiracy.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that the module was operated by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh, known as Gopi Nawashehria, in collaboration with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. The arrests were part of a larger effort to dismantle the network involving global operatives.

Arms including two sophisticated pistols and two country-made firearms were seized during the operation. Further leads prompted police to apprehend the suspects in Jalandhar, where they intercepted and detained Jagroop Singh and Sukhjit Singh. The investigation aims to trace further connections within this orchestrated network.

