Gang Warfare Erupts in Guayaquil: Deadly Clash Over Territory

Infighting among gang factions in Guayaquil has left nearly two dozen dead, according to authorities. The battle broke out in Nueva Prosperina, as rival members of Los Tiguerones clashed over territory.

Local police chief Pablo Davila reported that the criminals were fighting over known areas, escalating violence in the city. An aggressive police operation was launched in response, resulting in numerous searches and notable arrests.

President Daniel Noboa's administration continues its harsh crackdown on organized crime, allowing security forces to act with vigor, following recent weeks marked by violent episodes in Ecuador's heavily affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)