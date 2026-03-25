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Violence Escalates: Nine Troops Killed in Northwestern Nigeria

Gunmen killed nine Nigerian soldiers and injured several in Kebbi, Nigeria. This attack occurred near the troops' base in Kebbi's Shanga district. Local officials relate this attack to armed gangs and Islamist militants. Kebbi's governor confirmed the attack; the Nigerian army has not yet commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maiduguri | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:57 IST
Violence Escalates: Nine Troops Killed in Northwestern Nigeria
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nine Nigerian soldiers were killed, and several others injured in an attack by gunmen in Kebbi state, security sources reported on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred near the troops' base in Kebbi's Shanga district during a patrol late on Tuesday. The assailants' identity is suspected to be the Lakurawa militant group, known for targeting security personnel.

The governor of Kebbi state, Nasir Idris, confirmed the attack following a visit to the injured soldiers, although he withheld the exact number of casualties. Despite repeated security concerns plaguing President Bola Tinubu's government, the Nigerian army has yet to issue an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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