India Strengthens Ties with Northern Ireland: New Consulate General Opened in Belfast

In a significant development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated India's new Consulate General in Belfast on Friday. This strategic move aims to cater to the increasing needs of the Indian diaspora in Northern Ireland and marks a step towards deepening bilateral ties between India and the UK.

Addressing a gathering that included community leaders and dignitaries, Jaishankar highlighted Belfast's unique position as a junction between UK and European policies. With ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements with both the UK and EU, the minister expressed optimism about concluding these talks soon.

Jaishankar also emphasized Northern Ireland's rich economic legacy in shipbuilding and its connection to Indian IT enterprises. Following the inauguration, the minister engaged with local political leaders to discuss further collaboration in skills development, cybersecurity, technology, and manufacturing.

