Viral BMW Incident Sparks Police Investigation in Pune

Pune police have initiated an investigation following the circulation of a video showing a person stepping out from a BMW and urinating on a public road. The incident, which took place in the Shastrinagar area of Yerawada, has sparked public outrage, prompting a swift police response.

An official noted that the video, recorded by an eyewitness, gained significant attention on social media platforms. It featured two individuals inside the luxury vehicle who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They fled the scene after being reprimanded by passersby.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, with authorities currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify and locate the individuals involved in the incident.

