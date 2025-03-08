Steel Coil Scam: Kolkata Firm Owners Under Investigation
The owners of a Kolkata-based firm have been accused of defrauding a Mumbai company of Rs 2.2 crore. They failed to deliver steel coils or refund the payment, leading to a criminal complaint and transfer of the case to the Economic Offences Wing for a detailed investigation.
The Economic Offences Wing is investigating the owners of a Kolkata firm after they were accused of cheating a Mumbai-based company out of Rs 2.2 crore.
The Kolkata firm, hired to supply steel coils, allegedly failed to deliver the goods or provide a promised refund.
A complaint led to the EOW's involvement as the Mumbai company seeks justice and recovers its losses.
