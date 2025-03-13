Left Menu

Turkish Forces Intensify Anti-Kurdish Operations Despite Disarmament Calls

Turkish forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria over the past week, continuing their operations despite a disarmament call from the PKK leader and an accord between U.S.-backed Kurds and Damascus. Turkey views the SDF as connected to the PKK, a designated terrorist group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:41 IST
In a show of continued military resolve, Turkish forces have eliminated 24 Kurdish militants over the past week in northern Iraq and Syria, according to a statement from the defence ministry. This development persists despite recent calls for disarmament by the PKK leader and an agreement between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Damascus.

During a briefing in Ankara, Turkish defence sources emphasized that the new alliance between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus does not alter Turkey's anti-terrorism stance in Syria. The Turkish government remains firm in its demand for the disbanding and disarmament of the YPG militia, which leads the SDF.

Turkey classifies the SDF as a terrorist organization linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), notorious for its prolonged insurgency against Turkey. Despite the PKK leader's recent call for disarmament, Turkey continues its cross-border operations, noting the group's stronghold in northern Iraq.

