Turkish Forces Intensify Anti-Kurdish Operations Despite Disarmament Calls
Turkish forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria over the past week, continuing their operations despite a disarmament call from the PKK leader and an accord between U.S.-backed Kurds and Damascus. Turkey views the SDF as connected to the PKK, a designated terrorist group.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a show of continued military resolve, Turkish forces have eliminated 24 Kurdish militants over the past week in northern Iraq and Syria, according to a statement from the defence ministry. This development persists despite recent calls for disarmament by the PKK leader and an agreement between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Damascus.
During a briefing in Ankara, Turkish defence sources emphasized that the new alliance between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus does not alter Turkey's anti-terrorism stance in Syria. The Turkish government remains firm in its demand for the disbanding and disarmament of the YPG militia, which leads the SDF.
Turkey classifies the SDF as a terrorist organization linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), notorious for its prolonged insurgency against Turkey. Despite the PKK leader's recent call for disarmament, Turkey continues its cross-border operations, noting the group's stronghold in northern Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Kurdish militants
- Syria
- Iraq
- defence ministry
- PKK
- SDF
- YPG
- terrorism
- disarmament
ALSO READ
Anticipation Grows for Ocalan's Potential Statement on PKK Disarmament
DEM Party's Attempts to Reach Out to Ocalan for PKK Disarmament Move
Ocalan's Call: A Turning Point for Turkey and the PKK?
Abdullah Ocalan Urges PKK Disarmament: A Path to Peace and Regional Stability
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for End to PKK's Armed Struggle