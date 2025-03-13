Left Menu

Russia Ready for Peace Talks Amid U.S. Initiative

Russia expresses readiness to engage in discussions with the United States regarding a peace initiative involving Ukraine. Following talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, while U.S. diplomats planned to present the proposal to Moscow. Contacts may occur as soon as today.

Russia has announced its willingness to enter peace talks with the United States over a proposal involving Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. These pivotal discussions could commence as early as Thursday.

This comes after significant diplomatic exchanges in Saudi Arabia between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials. During the talks, Ukraine accepted a proposed 30-day ceasefire, and the United States pledged to convey this offer to Russian negotiators. Zakharova highlighted Russia's openness to these proposals in future communications.

Additionally, the Kremlin stated that American negotiators were en route to Russia, marking a significant step ahead. Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov reportedly had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, indicating a proactive engagement from both sides in pursuit of peace.

