Russia Ready for Peace Talks Amid U.S. Initiative

Russia has announced its willingness to enter peace talks with the United States over a proposal involving Ukraine, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. These pivotal discussions could commence as early as Thursday.

This comes after significant diplomatic exchanges in Saudi Arabia between top U.S. and Ukrainian officials. During the talks, Ukraine accepted a proposed 30-day ceasefire, and the United States pledged to convey this offer to Russian negotiators. Zakharova highlighted Russia's openness to these proposals in future communications.

Additionally, the Kremlin stated that American negotiators were en route to Russia, marking a significant step ahead. Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov reportedly had a phone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, indicating a proactive engagement from both sides in pursuit of peace.

