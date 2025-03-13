Moscow Dismisses Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire as Tactical Ploy

On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised objections to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, labeling it as no more than a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces. The aide's remarks come amid ongoing discussions involving the U.S. and Ukraine, reflecting Moscow's growing dissatisfaction.

In a televised interview, Ushakov disclosed his recent conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where he articulated Russia's standpoint on the ceasefire proposal. Ushakov stressed that Moscow seeks a comprehensive, long-term peace deal that considers Russian interests and concerns.

Ushakov's comments suggested that Russia views the U.S.-backed ceasefire, which has garnered assent from Ukraine, as insufficient and tactical in nature. "No one needs any steps that merely imitate peaceful actions," he noted, implying that the current proposal is inadequate for genuine peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)