Moscow Dismisses Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire as Tactical Ploy
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov criticized a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, characterizing it as merely a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces. Ushakov emphasized Russia's desire for a long-term settlement that addresses its concerns, adding that superficial peace measures are unwelcome. The plan, accepted by Ukraine, is currently unacceptable to Moscow.
On Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov raised objections to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, labeling it as no more than a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces. The aide's remarks come amid ongoing discussions involving the U.S. and Ukraine, reflecting Moscow's growing dissatisfaction.
In a televised interview, Ushakov disclosed his recent conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where he articulated Russia's standpoint on the ceasefire proposal. Ushakov stressed that Moscow seeks a comprehensive, long-term peace deal that considers Russian interests and concerns.
Ushakov's comments suggested that Russia views the U.S.-backed ceasefire, which has garnered assent from Ukraine, as insufficient and tactical in nature. "No one needs any steps that merely imitate peaceful actions," he noted, implying that the current proposal is inadequate for genuine peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Envoy Prepares for Critical Middle East Peace Talks
U.S. Envoy's Potential Trip Hinges on Critical Middle East Ceasefire Talks
Tensions Simmer as Hostage Exchange Could Break Ceasefire
Gaza Ceasefire: Al-Nasser Brigades to Release Israeli Hostage's Body
Latvia's Diplomatic Stride: Rebuffing Russian Ambitions in Peace Talks