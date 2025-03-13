Peace on the Horizon: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution
Armenia and Azerbaijan, embroiled in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for nearly four decades, have reached a peace agreement. The historic region, predominantly ethnic Armenian, saw major hostilities during and after the Soviet era, including wars in 1988-1994 and 2020, resulting in significant loss and displacement.
After nearly forty years of conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on a peace framework concerning the tumultuous region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Known as Artsakh to Armenians, this mountainous area has experienced severe tensions, deeply rooted in both sides' historical claims.
The First Karabakh War followed the Soviet Union's collapse, leading to massive casualties and displacement. Conflict flared again in 2020 with Azerbaijan reclaiming large parts of the region. Despite attempts at peace talks, discord continued as Azerbaijan pushed for constitutional changes in Armenia.
In 2023, Armenian populations fled amid renewed offensives and blockade-induced shortages. Nevertheless, recent developments signal hope for a comprehensive peace agreement, as both nations engage in dialogue to resolve territorial and constitutional disputes.
