Left Menu

Peace on the Horizon: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution

Armenia and Azerbaijan, embroiled in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for nearly four decades, have reached a peace agreement. The historic region, predominantly ethnic Armenian, saw major hostilities during and after the Soviet era, including wars in 1988-1994 and 2020, resulting in significant loss and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:33 IST
Peace on the Horizon: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution

After nearly forty years of conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on a peace framework concerning the tumultuous region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Known as Artsakh to Armenians, this mountainous area has experienced severe tensions, deeply rooted in both sides' historical claims.

The First Karabakh War followed the Soviet Union's collapse, leading to massive casualties and displacement. Conflict flared again in 2020 with Azerbaijan reclaiming large parts of the region. Despite attempts at peace talks, discord continued as Azerbaijan pushed for constitutional changes in Armenia.

In 2023, Armenian populations fled amid renewed offensives and blockade-induced shortages. Nevertheless, recent developments signal hope for a comprehensive peace agreement, as both nations engage in dialogue to resolve territorial and constitutional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025