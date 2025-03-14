Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Vadodara: Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

A fatal accident occurred in Vadodara involving a speeding car driven by law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, resulting in one death and injuries to four others. The incident, potentially linked to drunk driving, took place near Muktanand crossroads. The driver was apprehended at the scene by bystanders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:21 IST
Tragic Collision in Vadodara: Alleged Drunk Driving Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident in Vadodara has claimed the life of a woman and injured four others when a speeding car collided with their two-wheelers.

According to police, the 20-year-old driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which occurred at around 12:30 am near Muktanand cross roads. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Chaurasiya intoxicated, shouting for 'another round' after crashing the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have detained Chaurasiya and are investigating the involvement of his friend Mit Chauhan, who was present in the vehicle. Preliminary footage suggests the possibility of overspeeding, reinforcing suspicions of drunk driving. A medical test will be conducted to confirm alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025