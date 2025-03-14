Tragic Collision in Vadodara: Alleged Drunk Driving Incident

A fatal road accident in Vadodara has claimed the life of a woman and injured four others when a speeding car collided with their two-wheelers.

According to police, the 20-year-old driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, which occurred at around 12:30 am near Muktanand cross roads. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Chaurasiya intoxicated, shouting for 'another round' after crashing the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have detained Chaurasiya and are investigating the involvement of his friend Mit Chauhan, who was present in the vehicle. Preliminary footage suggests the possibility of overspeeding, reinforcing suspicions of drunk driving. A medical test will be conducted to confirm alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)