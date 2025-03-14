Congo Shifts Strategy: Embracing Diplomacy Over Military Against M23 Rebels
Facing ongoing defeats and diminishing regional support, the Democratic Republic of Congo considers negotiating with M23 rebels—a previously dismissed possibility. Angola fosters dialogue, shedding light on the necessity for peaceful resolution amidst growing tensions and ongoing territorial losses. Regional powers push for diplomatic engagement to halt conflict.
President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo is reconsidering his stance against negotiating with the M23 rebels following significant military setbacks and decreasing regional backing.
Angola has initiated efforts to bring both Congo and the Rwanda-backed rebels to the negotiation table, surprising many by proposing talks in its capital.
With the military solution faltering, Congo edges towards dialogue to prevent further expansion of the conflict, while neighboring countries advocate for peace to avert regional warfare.
