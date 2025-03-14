Congo Shifts Strategy: Embracing Diplomacy Over Military Against M23 Rebels

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo is reconsidering his stance against negotiating with the M23 rebels following significant military setbacks and decreasing regional backing.

Angola has initiated efforts to bring both Congo and the Rwanda-backed rebels to the negotiation table, surprising many by proposing talks in its capital.

With the military solution faltering, Congo edges towards dialogue to prevent further expansion of the conflict, while neighboring countries advocate for peace to avert regional warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)