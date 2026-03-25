Cyprus and UK Dialogue on Future of British Bases Post-Drone Strike

Cyprus has opened talks with the United Kingdom concerning the future presence of British military bases on its soil, as confirmed by President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday.

This follows a drone strike on the island, targeting a military installation and heightening fears about Cyprus becoming entangled in broader conflicts involving Iran.

The British bases, historically significant for operations in the Middle East, are now under scrutiny as Cyprus seeks to renegotiate security protocols that stem from a historical treaty, despite the UK's stance that the bases' status is not open for negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)