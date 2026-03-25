Cyprus and UK Dialogue on Future of British Bases Post-Drone Strike
Cyprus has commenced discussions with the UK about the future of British military bases on the island following a recent drone strike. The incident raised concerns about potential exposure to regional conflicts. Cyprus seeks new security arrangements, though the UK insists the bases' status is non-negotiable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus has opened talks with the United Kingdom concerning the future presence of British military bases on its soil, as confirmed by President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday.
This follows a drone strike on the island, targeting a military installation and heightening fears about Cyprus becoming entangled in broader conflicts involving Iran.
The British bases, historically significant for operations in the Middle East, are now under scrutiny as Cyprus seeks to renegotiate security protocols that stem from a historical treaty, despite the UK's stance that the bases' status is not open for negotiation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BonV Aero and ParaZero Team Up to Strengthen India's Counter-Drone Defense
Devastating Drone Strike Hits Major Hospital in Sudan's Darfur Region
Grief and Geopolitics: Tragedy Strikes Amidst West Asia Tensions
Govt's priority is security of diaspora and domestic energy need: Parties told at all-party meet on West Asia.
Drone Strikes Lead to Suspension of Russian Oil Exports