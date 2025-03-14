Left Menu

The Arrest and Legal Troubles of Satish Bhosale

Satish Bhosale, an aide to Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Beed, Maharashtra. He faces police custody for seven days relating to three cases, including attempted murder. Authorities also demolished his home, which was allegedly built on forest land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Satish Bhosale, known as Khokya, a close associate of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, found himself at the center of a legal storm this week. Bhosale was apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, before being transported to Beed, Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Authorities wasted no time in remanding Bhosale to custody upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport. He faces charges in three different cases, including a serious count of attempted murder, and is now under police custody for a week.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bhosale's residence in Shirur was razed by officials for reportedly being illegally constructed on forest department land. His relatives reported an incendiary attack on the site post-demolition, compounding Bhosale's legal woes.

