Narrow Escape for Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait as Nilgai Collides with Car

In a close brush with danger, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, encountered a road accident in Muzaffarnagar district. The incident occurred when a nilgai struck the front of Tikait's vehicle as it neared the Meerpur bypass road, officials reported on Saturday.

Despite the surprise collision, Tikait emerged unhurt, thanks to the safety measures in place. His gunman, however, sustained minor injuries. Tikait emphasized the importance of wearing seat belts, noting how they played a crucial role in ensuring safety during the accident.

In response to the incident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and local Lok Sabha MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to reassure him of their support. Tikait later advised the public to drive cautiously, especially in areas where wild animals are known to roam.

(With inputs from agencies.)