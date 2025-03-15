Political Showdown: Bhupesh Baghel Denies ED Summons for Son in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

In a developing political drama, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has publicly refuted claims that his son, Chaitanya, received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a high-profile liquor scam case. Baghel asserted that without formal notice, his son would not appear before the agency.

The controversy arises amidst local media speculation suggesting that Chaitanya was instructed to present himself at the ED office. Baghel, speaking to press outside his Bhilai residence, accused the ED of generating media hype to tarnish his family's reputation, calling it a BJP conspiracy.

Previously, ED raids on the Baghel residence allegedly unearthed Rs 30 lakh in cash. The agency claims the liquor scam, during Baghel's tenure, caused significant state revenue losses. Meanwhile, Congress has responded by protesting against what they term as politically motivated actions by burning effigies of the BJP leadership and the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)