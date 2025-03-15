Left Menu

Mystery of Teenage Dismemberment Shocks Bithra Village

The dismembered body of 16-year-old Puranlal alias Sagar was found in a river in Niuria. His family accuses local resident Shubham Valmiki of murder, citing past threats. The police launched an investigation, forming four teams, but Shubham remains at large. The body was identified by a tattoo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST
Mystery of Teenage Dismemberment Shocks Bithra Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking discovery of a dismembered 16-year-old boy's body has sent ripples through the Niuria police area. Police, with the help of divers, found the body parts stuffed in a sack on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Puranlal alias Sagar from Bithra village. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for up to four days, identified primarily through a tattoo on one of the severed limbs. The boy's family has accused Shubham Valmiki, who allegedly threatened him a week before the incident.

With mounting concerns, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey has confirmed that four teams are actively investigating the case. The suspect, Valmiki, remains elusive despite the ongoing efforts. Local authorities encourage anyone with information to step forward as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025