Mystery of Teenage Dismemberment Shocks Bithra Village

The shocking discovery of a dismembered 16-year-old boy's body has sent ripples through the Niuria police area. Police, with the help of divers, found the body parts stuffed in a sack on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Puranlal alias Sagar from Bithra village. Authorities believe the body had been in the water for up to four days, identified primarily through a tattoo on one of the severed limbs. The boy's family has accused Shubham Valmiki, who allegedly threatened him a week before the incident.

With mounting concerns, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey has confirmed that four teams are actively investigating the case. The suspect, Valmiki, remains elusive despite the ongoing efforts. Local authorities encourage anyone with information to step forward as the investigation continues.

