Gaza Tensions Escalate Amid Fragile Ceasefire

At least nine Palestinians, including three journalists, have died following an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on Saturday. The strike, which occurred amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, underscores the fragility of the current truce between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military reported targeting individuals it identified as threats but did not provide specific details on how these determinations were made. The airstrike allegedly sought to neutralize a drone threat, resulting in casualties both in and outside a vehicle.

Hamas leaders have accused Israel of attempting to undermine the ceasefire agreement. As tensions rise, the negotiations led by mediators in Cairo remain pivotal in averting further violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)