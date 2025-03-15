Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cleric Mufti Munir Shakir Killed in Mosque Blast

Mufti Munir Shakir, founder of the banned Lashkar-i-Islam, was killed and three others injured in a blast at a seminary mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The incident occurred less than a day after a similar attack in the region, and has drawn condemnation from local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:25 IST
A senior cleric, Mufti Munir Shakir, was killed and three others injured in a blast at a seminary mosque in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. The attack occurred less than a day after a similar explosion during Friday prayers in another mosque in the province.

The incident took place in Urmur Bala village, Peshawar district, and prompted a swift response from police, the bomb disposal unit, and the Counter-Terrorism Department, who are currently gathering evidence. Mufti Shakir, known as the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-i-Islam, was taken to Lady Reading Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation, while health advisor Ihtesham Ali expressed grief over the cleric's death. The incident adds to the region's history of sectarian violence, with mosques often targeted during large congregations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

