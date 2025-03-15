Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cleric Mufti Munir Shakir Killed in Mosque Blast

A senior cleric, Mufti Munir Shakir, was killed and three others injured in a blast at a seminary mosque in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. The attack occurred less than a day after a similar explosion during Friday prayers in another mosque in the province.

The incident took place in Urmur Bala village, Peshawar district, and prompted a swift response from police, the bomb disposal unit, and the Counter-Terrorism Department, who are currently gathering evidence. Mufti Shakir, known as the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-i-Islam, was taken to Lady Reading Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation, while health advisor Ihtesham Ali expressed grief over the cleric's death. The incident adds to the region's history of sectarian violence, with mosques often targeted during large congregations.

