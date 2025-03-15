Trump Withdraws Boehler's Nomination: Hostage Work Continues Unhindered

The Trump administration has retracted its nomination of Adam Boehler for a key role as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, according to a White House announcement on Saturday. Boehler will persist in his efforts to secure hostage releases, particularly in dealing with Hamas in Gaza, as a special government employee.

Karoline Leavitt, a White House spokesperson, confirmed Boehler's continued service under President Trump, focusing on hostage negotiations. Boehler, who notably facilitated the return of Marc Fogel from Russia, aims to maintain his mission to repatriate individuals wrongfully detained overseas.

A White House source, speaking anonymously, clarified that Boehler opted to withdraw to avoid liquidating his investment assets rather than due to his dialogues with Hamas. Despite the move, Boehler retains President Trump's confidence, and his authorization to engage with Hamas was labeled a unique instance by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)