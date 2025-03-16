Deadly Strikes in Yemen: Civilian Casualties Surge

In a grave escalation of hostilities, U.S. military strikes on Saturday resulted in the deaths of nine civilians, leaving another nine injured in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. This has sparked outrage among local residents and heightened international tensions in the already fragile region.

The incident was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Houthi-run health ministry, who reported on the platform X, amplifying fears of further conflict and civilian casualties as the strikes exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The devastation caused by these strikes underscores the urgent need for diplomatic interventions to prevent more loss of life and to stabilize the troubled nation. Regional and global powers are urged to address this escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)