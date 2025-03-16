Left Menu

Deadly Strikes in Yemen: Civilian Casualties Surge

At least nine civilians died and nine others were injured in U.S. military strikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, according to a spokesperson for the Houthi-controlled health ministry, reported on the platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:43 IST
Deadly Strikes in Yemen: Civilian Casualties Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a grave escalation of hostilities, U.S. military strikes on Saturday resulted in the deaths of nine civilians, leaving another nine injured in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. This has sparked outrage among local residents and heightened international tensions in the already fragile region.

The incident was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Houthi-run health ministry, who reported on the platform X, amplifying fears of further conflict and civilian casualties as the strikes exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The devastation caused by these strikes underscores the urgent need for diplomatic interventions to prevent more loss of life and to stabilize the troubled nation. Regional and global powers are urged to address this escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025