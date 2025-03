Controversy Erupts as Trump Revives Alien Enemies Act for Deportations

On Saturday, a federal judge halted deportations initiated under President Trump's recent activation of the Alien Enemies Act, targeting alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. This rarely used wartime law allows expedited deportations, raising legal and moral concerns.

Judge James Boasberg's temporary restraining order challenges Trump's assertion that the gang's activities constitute an 'invasion.' Critics argue the act's invocation for non-wartime situations undermines due process and risks racial discrimination.

The White House faces backlash from civil rights groups and Democrats, amplifying calls for legal scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has prioritized immigration enforcement, despite various obstacles including court backlogs and limited detention facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)