Karnataka Gold Smuggling Scandal: Political Sparks and Star Power
The gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao has stirred political drama in Karnataka. Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal plans to disclose involved ministers' names in the Assembly. Ranya, implicated for smuggling over 14 kg of gold, is the stepdaughter of police official K Ramachandra Rao, now under scrutiny.
In a politically charged development in Karnataka, the gold smuggling case linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao has taken center stage, involving accusations against government ministers. Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal declared his intention to expose the politicians linked to the case on the Assembly floor.
Ranya Rao, apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with over 14 kg of gold at Bengaluru Airport, stands accused of exploiting airport protocol through familial connections. She is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a high-ranking police official now under investigation.
The state government has responded by sending K Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave and appointing Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to investigate his potential involvement. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate have initiated their own inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
