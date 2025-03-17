Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. and Houthis in a Dangerous Standoff

In an intensifying standoff, the United States signals it will persist with military strikes against Yemen's Houthi forces until their assaults on shipping cease. This comes amid indications from the Iran-aligned Houthis of further escalation following deadly U.S. airstrikes that reportedly killed 53 people.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi announced potential attacks on U.S. vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation for ongoing aggression. This conflict marks the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Trump's tenure began. Amid accusations and counterclaims, Moscow urges diplomatic dialogue.

While the Houthis assert their independence, Iran faces scrutiny for allegedly supporting them. Global voices like the UN call for restraint to avert regional destabilization, while the humanitarian crisis deepens with civilian casualties mounting from sustained hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)