Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for 2025 Panchayat and Municipal Elections

The Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission is set to revise the electoral rolls for both Panchayati Raj institutions and municipal bodies, with a qualifying date of January 1, 2025. This announcement was made by SEC under secretary Tage Nipa on Monday.

According to Nipa, the draft publication of the electoral rolls will occur on April 17, and residents will have until May 8 to file claims and objections. A special campaign involving booth-level agents from political parties is scheduled for April 24 and 25 to assist with this process.

The revision process will culminate in the final publication of the electoral rolls on June 16, after the supplementary list is prepared on June 10. The directive follows the state's Panchayati Raj Act and details the timeline leading up to the November-December 2025 elections.

