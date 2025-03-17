Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire in Russia's Astrakhan Region
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted energy facilities in Russia's Astrakhan region overnight, causing a fire and injuring one person. The situation remains under control, according to Igor Babushkin, the regional governor, who did not specify which facility was affected.
An overnight Ukrainian drone attack has struck energy facilities and other targets in Russia's Astrakhan region, leaving one person injured and causing a fire, according to regional authorities.
Governor Igor Babushkin assured that the situation is under control in his statement on the Telegram messaging app.
The injured individual has been hospitalized, though Babushkin did not disclose the specific facility impacted by the fire.
