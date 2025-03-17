Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone Barrage
Ukraine's air defense intercepted 90 out of 174 Russian drones in an overnight attack affecting multiple regions. Electronic warfare redirected some drones, limiting impact. Odesa, a key export region, suffered infrastructure damage, leaving 500 without electricity. One civilian was injured. The assault marks ongoing tensions.
In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 90 of the 174 drones launched by Russia, the Ukrainian air force reported. The attack targeted several regions, including Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.
The Ukrainian military employed electronic warfare techniques to redirect 70 drones, minimizing damages. However, the relentless assault, particularly in the Odesa region, continues to threaten Ukraine’s critical export route.
Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the attack injured one civilian and caused infrastructural damage, including a kindergarten and power outages affecting 500 residents. This sustained aggression underscores the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
