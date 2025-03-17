Ukraine Defends Against Russian Drone Barrage

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense successfully intercepted 90 of the 174 drones launched by Russia, the Ukrainian air force reported. The attack targeted several regions, including Odesa, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

The Ukrainian military employed electronic warfare techniques to redirect 70 drones, minimizing damages. However, the relentless assault, particularly in the Odesa region, continues to threaten Ukraine’s critical export route.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that the attack injured one civilian and caused infrastructural damage, including a kindergarten and power outages affecting 500 residents. This sustained aggression underscores the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

