Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes on Yemen Intensify Amid Houthi Threats

The United States has launched intensified airstrikes in Yemen in response to escalating threats from the Iran-backed Houthi movement, according to reports from Al Masirah TV. The operation, the largest under President Trump, targets Houthi positions threatening international maritime activities.

Casualties from the attacks have been significant, with at least 53 lives lost, including children and women, as confirmed by the Houthi health ministry. These strikes form part of a broader U.S. strategy to pressure Iran as Washington seeks to negotiate Iran's nuclear ambitions while defending against Houthi attacks.

The confrontations have drawn international reactions; Houthi leaders threaten further disruptions if U.S. operations persist, describing the airstrikes as 'war crimes.' Meanwhile, U.S. officials assure that these military actions will continue to secure maritime routes unless Houthis cease their aggression.

