In a significant development, Lithuanian prosecutors have implicated Russia's military intelligence in an arson attack on an Ikea store in Vilnius last May. A key suspect, along with several individuals linked to similar crimes, is currently in custody in Poland, according to the statements made by Lithuanian officials on Monday.

Recent years have seen a rise in sabotage incidents across Europe, with Western authorities attributing numerous crimes to operatives allegedly funded by Russia, which consistently denies these accusations. Though the Lithuanian probe points to a complex network of links leading back to Russia, the nation refutes any ties to the attack.

The Lithuanian prosecution, represented by Arturas Urbelis, disclosed that the arson plot was carried out by two Ukrainian nationals, including one minor, and is being pursued as a terrorist act. One suspect was detained in Lithuania shortly after the incident, underscoring the international dimensions of this case.

