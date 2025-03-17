Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Tackles Major Drug Seizures at Sea

The Gujarat ATS seized 233.76 kg of narcotics worth Rs 484.97 crore during mid-sea operations over two years and arrested six foreign nationals. The operations targeted smuggling attempts in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in 2023 and 2024, with significant seizures of methamphetamine, charas, and heroin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) successfully intercepted significant quantities of narcotics during maritime operations over the past two years, seizing 233.76 kilograms valued at Rs 484.97 crore. This was revealed in a legislative assembly session on Monday in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja.

During the question hour, details emerged about the scale of anti-smuggling operations conducted by the ATS in the Arabian Sea. In 2023, the ATS apprehended 60.304 kg of methamphetamine, valued at Rs 422.12 crore, during sea patrols. The following year saw the seizure of 173 kg of charas worth Rs 60.55 crore and 460 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.30 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, overseeing the Home portfolio, outlined these accomplishments in a written reply. Furthermore, he confirmed that six foreign nationals were arrested in connection with these smuggling operations, highlighting the ongoing vigilance and efforts of the ATS along the Gujarat coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

