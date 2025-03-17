Karnataka's Controversial Reservation for Muslims Sparks Political Showdown

The announcement by the Karnataka government to reserve four percent of government contracts specifically for Muslims has incited a fierce political clash between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The BJP has labeled this decision as an ''unconstitutional misadventure,'' vowing to contest it at multiple levels, including legal challenges.

During a heated exchange in the Assembly, Congress leaders argued for the reservation, citing the need to support minorities, while BJP representatives denounced the policy as divisive and against national unity. The BJP's Tejasvi Surya accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of enacting policies to appease certain communities under Congress's directive.

As tensions rise, both parties engage in a battle of words over the legitimacy and implications of the reservation policy, with BJP members asserting that it violates Supreme Court judgments, while Congress maintains it aligns with constitutional norms supporting disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)