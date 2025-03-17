Tribal Outcry in Jharkhand: Protests Over Flyover Near Sacred Site

In a dramatic protest, tribal groups in Jharkhand conducted a 5 km 'funeral procession' on Monday, targeting tribal legislators, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The protest is against a flyover under construction near the Sarna Sthal, a site of religious significance for the local tribes.

The protesters, clad in traditional tribal garb, demanded the removal of a ramp being built in Siram Toli, arguing it hinders access to the sacred site and disrupts its sanctity due to the traffic. They have warned of a citywide bandh on March 22 if their demands are unmet.

Criticism against the government was voiced by former education minister Geetashree Oraon, who pointed out the site's importance during the Sarhul festival. She, along with other tribal leaders, planned additional actions, including a torchlight procession, to oppose the project.

