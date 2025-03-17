Scandalous Legislators: A Staggering Proportion Faces Criminal Charges

A recent report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that nearly 45% of 4,092 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. This alarming statistic underscores the intricate ties between politics and criminality in India.

The analysis highlights that Andhra Pradesh tops the list, with an astonishing 79% of its legislators accused of various criminal activities. Surprisingly, other states like Kerala and Telangana are not far behind. The study also sheds light on party-wise distribution, where 39% of BJP's MLAs and 52% of Congress's MLAs have criminal cases.

Serious crimes are also prevalent, with several MLAs facing allegations that include murder and crimes against women. This report raises critical questions about the accountability and transparency in the country's political system.

