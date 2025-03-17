Courtroom Drama Unfolds: Trump's Immigration Controversy

In a controversial move by the Trump administration, over 200 immigrants were deported to El Salvador amid a temporary court order to halt these actions. A federal judge's ruling, which came amid flying deportation flights, declared that the actions could have violated legal protocols.

The issue centers around the Alien Enemies Act, a seldom-used law resurrected for claims of a 'gang invasion' from Venezuela. Trump's team, however, insists no legal transgression occurred, as the flights were airborne before the written order's receipt.

Amidst the immigration debate, the Trump administration also engages in diplomacy, with optimistic outlooks on resolving the three-year conflict in Ukraine alongside Russia. The White House remains hopeful the critical talks with President Putin will lead to a peace agreement soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)