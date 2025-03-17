Left Menu

Courtroom Drama Unfolds: Trump's Immigration Controversy

President Donald Trump’s administration faces allegations of violating a federal judge’s order by deporting over 200 immigrants to El Salvador. The controversy stems from the use of the Alien Enemies Act against a supposed Venezuelan gang invasion. Simultaneously, Trump seeks peace with Russia over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 23:21 IST
Courtroom Drama Unfolds: Trump's Immigration Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move by the Trump administration, over 200 immigrants were deported to El Salvador amid a temporary court order to halt these actions. A federal judge's ruling, which came amid flying deportation flights, declared that the actions could have violated legal protocols.

The issue centers around the Alien Enemies Act, a seldom-used law resurrected for claims of a 'gang invasion' from Venezuela. Trump's team, however, insists no legal transgression occurred, as the flights were airborne before the written order's receipt.

Amidst the immigration debate, the Trump administration also engages in diplomacy, with optimistic outlooks on resolving the three-year conflict in Ukraine alongside Russia. The White House remains hopeful the critical talks with President Putin will lead to a peace agreement soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025